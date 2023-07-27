Davit Tonoyan to participate in the session of the Investigative Committee

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On August 1 and 2, former Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan will participate in the session of the parliament’s Investigative Committee which examines the circumstances of the 2020 war.

The relevant decision was published today by Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Court which has upheld Davit Tonoyan’s petition.

On July 5, Davit Tonoyan issued a statement, which, in particular, says:

“In the June 15, 2022 statement, I outlined my doubts about the real goals of the National Assembly’s Investigative Committee. They were confirmed recently, when the chairman of the committee actually rejected my proposal to hold an open session with the participation of Nikol Pashinyan and me.

Despite all my reservations about the purpose and work style of the Investigative Committee, I decided to appear before that body to give explanations and answer questions. The decision was made after Nikol Pashinyan’s remarks at the committee and the following statements by the former Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan, as well as considering the public demand.”