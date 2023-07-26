Nikol Pashinyan: Peace treaty does not guarantee peace

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "the biggest wish of the Armenian side is to sign a peace treaty that will ensure peace or that has a high chance to ensure peace.”
“We are not going to sign any document with “peace treaty” written on it. If that was the case, we would have signed a long time ago. Even if the treaty would ensure 1-2 years of peace, it is not the right option either.
Our concern is that if one of the parties speaks with aggressive rhetoric, it does not contribute to the establishment of peace, and the agreement in such an atmosphere may not even work,” he said at the news conference.
Pashinyan noted that the peace is not a purpose but a means to have a developed, prosperous, happy and strong state.
“The fact that the peace treaty does not guarantee peace is clear, but the absence of this agreement doubles the probability of war,” the Prime Minister said.
