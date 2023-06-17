Pashinyan: The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh aggravated

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "the installation of an illegal checkpoint by Azerbaijan has extremely aggravated the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh”.

“Even the supply of essential food to Nagorno-Karabakh has been halted. Food does not enter Nagorno-Karabakh from the outside world, citizens in need of urgent medical assistance are not allowed to pass through the Lachin Corridor. These actions once again justify the fear that Azerbaijan is conducting a policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, although in this case it is not about concern, but about the start of actions.

How else does ethnic cleansing happen? The supply of food, gas, and electricity to Nagorno-Karabakh is blocked, citizens carrying out agricultural work are targeted and fired at, the possibility of movement even for patients in extremely serious condition is blocked,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the cabinet meeting.

According to him, “no matter how difficult the steps towards the settlement of relations with Azerbaijan and establishing peace may be, our work must be continuous, we must be consistent in this matter.”

“Now it is necessary to take the next step: to fix the basis of demarcation and to start the actual demarcation and delimitation works. Any corridor logic through the territory of Armenia is unacceptable. In this sense, I expect that the international partners will avoid using the provocative language used by Azerbaijan,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He also informed that a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is expected to take place in the United States in the near future and expressed hope that certain progress recorded at the previous meeting in Washington will develop.