Pashinyan dissatisfied with Moscow meeting outcome

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “the results of the trilateral meeting in Moscow are not satisfying.”

“One of the topics discussed at the trilateral meeting in Moscow referred to the humanitarian situation created in Nagorno-Karabakh and the illegal blockage of the Lachin Corridor.

It should be noted that the situation is quite painful: the closure of the Lachin Corridor took place in front of and in the presence of Russian peacekeepers, which is rather worrying. We will continue discussions with our Russian partners to handle this situation,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the Armenian parliament.

According to him, the opening of regional communications was also one of the topics of the discussions in Moscow:

“Armenia is ready and interested in opening them immediately in accordance with Point 9 of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020. Unfortunately, the solution of this issue does not depend only on the Armenian side, if it were so, the issue would have been resolved a long time ago.”

Referring to the possible signing of the peace treaty on the margins of the five-party meeting to be held in Chisinau on June 1, Nikol Pashinyan noted that the Armenian side has not yet received Azerbaijan’s commentaries on the proposals handed over before the meeting in Washington.

“There is no agreed draft to be signed.”