Pashinyan says Armenia ready to withdraw troops along the 1991 border line

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that the ongoing deployment of border guards in the Tegh community section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border did not pass without escalation.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting he highlighted the EU statement which mentioned the 1991 border line.

“We are talking about the existing administrative border between the Armenian SSR and the Azerbaijani SSR, which became a state border by the 1991 Alma Ata Declaration.

The EU emphasized that this line must be respected. It also mentioned the withdrawal of the armed forces of both sides from that line to a safe distance, as a reliable guarantee of the stability of the situation.

Armenia is ready to take such a measure along the entire Armenia-Azerbaijan border line of 1991. We express such readiness from 2021, and this stems from the logic of the quadrilateral Prague and trilateral Sochi agreements,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He stressed that the destructive approach adopted by Azerbaijan stands in a way of finding such a solution. “Azerbaijan systematically demonstrates its practice of not fulfilling the agreements reached on international platforms.

However, in spite of all the difficulties, we continue to remain loyal and involved in the policy of settling all regional issues - the Nagorno Karabakh problem, Armenia-Azerbaijan relations -through negotiations.”

Nikol Pashinyan also noted that Armenia is ready for the reopening of regional economic and transport links based on the principles previously voiced by Armenia, and is also ready for border delimitation based on the Prague and Sochi agreements.