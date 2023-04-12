Armenian parliament elects new Ombudswoman - Mediamax.am

549 views

Armenian parliament elects new Ombudswoman


Photo: Press service of the Armenian parlament


Yerevan /Mediamax/. With 69 for and no against Anahit Manasyan has been elected Armenia’s Human Rights Defender.

Anahit Manasyan’s candidacy was nominated by the Civil Contract faction of Armenia’s National Assembly.

 

Prior to this, Manasyan was deputy prosecutor general.

 

Former Human Rights Defender Kristinne Grigoryan submitted her resignation on January 23, this year.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | April 12, 2023 15:14
EU urges the intensification of negotiations on the border delimitation

Region | April 12, 2023 14:47
Russian MFA says peacekeepers help to defuse the situation on the border

Region | April 12, 2023 14:42
Aliyev describes the incident at border as Yerevan’s “deliberate provocation”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2023