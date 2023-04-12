Armenian parliament elects new Ombudswoman

Yerevan /Mediamax/. With 69 for and no against Anahit Manasyan has been elected Armenia’s Human Rights Defender.
Anahit Manasyan’s candidacy was nominated by the Civil Contract faction of Armenia’s National Assembly.
Prior to this, Manasyan was deputy prosecutor general.
Former Human Rights Defender Kristinne Grigoryan submitted her resignation on January 23, this year.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.