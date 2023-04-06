“We need strong nerves and restraint,” Pashinyan says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that due to the operation of the new Kornidzor-Tegh road connecting Armenia with the Lachin corridor, the route to the corridor has changed.

“As a result, the Armenian border guard troops will assume the protection of the 12-kilometer section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Certain problems arose during the works: there has been “misreading of maps” during the positioning of both sides.

According to the calculations of the Armenian side, in some places, the Azerbaijani side has advanced troops 100 to 300 meters further from the border, in the territory of Armenia.

During this time, adjustments were made and the situation improved to a certain extent. In particular, the deployment points for 7 km section out of 12 km have been clarified, the work on 5 km is underway,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the cabinet meeting.

He noted that the approach of the Armenian side continues to be avoiding the escalation of the situation.

“In this unstable and uncertain global environment, we need strong nerves and restraint in order not to yield to the forces interested in exploding the situation in the region,” Nikol Pashinyan said.