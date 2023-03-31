“Despite all challenges, we shouldn’t deviate from the development agenda”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “despite all the challenges, we should not deviate from the development agenda of Armenia for a single moment.”

Government’s press service reported that he said this during the meeting with Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Regional Council of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes of France. The delegation led by him was on a two-day visit in Syunik region.

“It is a very hard period for us, our country and the region are experiencing very difficult times. I want to particularly emphasize the importance of your visit to the entrance of the Lachin corridor and Syunik region.

I hope you have noticed that despite all the problems, we are carrying out very serious investment programs in the republic, including in the Syunik region: wide-scale construction works are underway: roads, schools, kindergartens, other infrastructures are being built,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He also noted about the launch of the EU investment and economic program in Syunik.

“We are hopeful that the presence of the EU civilian mission along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will become an additional factor of stability and security,” Pashinyan said.