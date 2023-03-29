Pashinyan: We cannot turn a blind eye on an attempt of ethnic cleansing

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the second online Summit for Democracy held at the initiative of US President Joe Biden in an online format.

He noted that despite the global and regional challenges Armenia consistently continues to implement democratic reform agenda.

“Along with strengthening the democratic institutions in our country, in September 2022, we had to encounter an aggression against the internationally recognized territory of the Republic of Armenia, which resulted in the occupation of part of our sovereign territory by Azerbaijan,” Nikol Pashinyan said, according to the Government’s press service.

He stressed that Armenia feels strongly about the human rights violations across the world and “there is a lot that we need to do together to prevent genocides, ethnic cleansings and atrocities.”

“Whatever is happening with Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh today, the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan and the humanitarian crisis resulted by it, is definitely an attempt of ethnic cleansing of Armenians in NK. And we cannot turn a blind eye on that. At the same time, I reiterate that Armenia remains committed to the peace process with Azerbaijan.

We are convinced that there is no alternative to the peaceful development of the region and that sticking to democratic values will help us find a way to peace,” Nikol Pashinyan said.