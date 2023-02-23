Pashinyan comments on Hague Court’s decision to open the Lachin corridor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that Azerbaijan should make visible efforts to open the Lachin corridor, otherwise the lack of concrete actions to open it should lead to international consequences.

Pashinyan said this at the cabinet sitting today, referring to the decisions of the International Court of Justice to take temporary measures within the framework of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v Azerbaijan).

“The International Court of Justice recorded that the Lachin corridor is closed from 2022. This may seem strange in the sense that the closure is obvious to all of us, but Azerbaijan claimed in all international instances that the Lachin corridor is not closed.

With this, the world’s highest court recorded Azerbaijan’s practice of misleading the international community. It is also important that the court recorded the responsibility of the state of Azerbaijan in closing the Lachin corridor, in fact, not considering its closure by “eco-activists” as serious, and obliged Azerbaijan to open it,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He also pointed out that the court reaffirmed Armenia’s position under the November 9, 2020 statement that the Lachin corridor should not be under the control of Azerbaijan.

“It has been recorded that Azerbaijan is obliged to ensure uninterrupted movement of people, vehicles and cargo in both directions through the Lachin corridor, as well as the fact that the Lachin corridor should be under the control of the Russian peacekeeping troops.

The court fixed it as Azerbaijan’s international obligation. The existence of the Nagorno-Karabakh unit was also clearly recorded based on the November 9, 2020 statement,” Nikol Pashinyan noted.

As to the Azerbaijan’s demand to apply temporary measures against Armenia “for some mine laying” and its rejection by the court, Pashinyan said:

“We can record the collapse of Azerbaijan’s baseless accusations against Armenia unfolding on international platforms for several months.”