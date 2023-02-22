“EU mission to contribute to establishment of peace”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said today that the new EU civilian monitoring mission will contribute to the establishment of stability and peace in the region.

He said this at the meeting with the delegation led by Stefano Tomat, the EEAS Civilian Operation Commander.

Armenian Security Council press office reported that during the meeting Stefano Tomat thanked the Armenian side for the support to the EU civilian mission and presented the works they will carry out in Armenia.