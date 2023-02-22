“EU mission to contribute to establishment of peace” - Mediamax.am

743 views

“EU mission to contribute to establishment of peace”


Photo: Armenian Security Council press office


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said today that the new EU civilian monitoring mission will contribute to the establishment of stability and peace in the region.

He said this at the meeting with the delegation led by Stefano Tomat, the EEAS Civilian Operation Commander.

 

Armenian Security Council press office reported that during the meeting Stefano Tomat thanked the Armenian side for the support to the EU civilian mission and presented the works they will carry out in Armenia.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | February 21, 2023 16:46
Vardanyan says sanctions against the Aliyev family “to be useful”

World | February 21, 2023 15:02
Blinken mentions the importance of Azerbaijani gas in Athens

Politics | February 21, 2023 13:49
“EU mission to contribute to establishment of peace”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2023