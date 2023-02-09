Criminal proceedings to be initiated against MP Armen Charchyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s National Assembly backed at a closed voting today the petition of the Prosecutor General to strip off Armenia faction deputy Armen Charchyan, former director of the Izmirlyan Medical Center, of his parliamentary immunity and initiate criminal proceedings against him.

Only Civil Contract faction participated in the voting. Sixty-seven deputies voted for, one ballot has been recognized invalid.

Armenia and I Have Honor factions previously announced that they would not participate in the discussion and voting of the petition.

According to the petition presented by the Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan, Armen Charchyan gave an obviously false conclusion regarding the criminal case, which had particularly grave consequences for the accused Artur Sargsyan, causing his death.

Armen Charchyan denies the accusations.

On February 8, Seyran Ohanyan, head of the parliamentary Armenia faction, was stripped off parliamentary immunity and criminal prosecution was initiated against him.