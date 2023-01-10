Pashinyan: “Armenia received no official proposal to join Union State”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “there was no official proposal for Armenia to join the Union State and cannot be.”

“However, the reality is not as simple as it seems. Sometimes we need to look deeply not much into the context but into the implication.

For us, Armenia’s sovereignty, independence, and statehood are absolute values. Our duty and mission is to ensure the permanence of our state and statehood,” Pashinyan said.

Asked whether such a proposal was made through unofficial channels, Nikol Pashinyan said that “the discourse continuously developed by experts can also be considered unofficial, just as unofficial contacts.”