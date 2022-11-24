Pashinyan: Armenia’s being a CSTO member was not a deterrent for Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "Armenia’s membership in the CSTO did not deter Azerbaijan from aggressive actions.”

“Armenia’s presidency in the CSTO ends today, and this period was very full. We marked the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Collective Security Treaty and the 20th anniversary of the establishment of CSTO. Unfortunately, the mood is not celebratory. During the last two years, Armenia, a CSTO member, was subjected to aggression by Azerbaijan at least three times.

It is depressing that [Armenia’s] membership to CSTO did not deter Azerbaijan, and especially that to date, we have failed to come to a decision regarding the CSTO’s response to Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the summit of the CSTO leaders.

He said these facts harm the CSTO image “both inside our country and outside its borders.”

“I assess this as the main failure of Armenia’s presidency in the CSTO,” Pashinyan said.