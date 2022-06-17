Pashinyan: “CSTO responsibility zone” notion should not be diluted

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that the situation in the region is tense and the statements made by Azerbaijani officials should serve as a warning.

Pashinyan said this during the meeting with the participants of the session of the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

“Back in May last year, the Azerbaijani armed forces infiltrated into our territory, and we applied to the CSTO in that regard. This issue should be properly discussed. Why? Because we see that Azerbaijan continues voicing aggressive statements, therefore, we should discuss this issue, especially since Armenia has applied to the CSTO, because it is a very fundamental issue for both us and the organization,” he said.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that following the incursion of the Azerbaijani troops some comments were voiced that there is no demarcated and delimitated border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which, he said, is a dangerous wording.

“We are speaking about the zone of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. If we say that it is necessary to consider the borders along which the demarcation and delimitation processes have been carried out, it may dilute the very notion of the zone of responsibility of the CSTO, as the question arises: where does the zone of responsibility of the CSTO begin and where does it end?” Nikol Pashinyan said.