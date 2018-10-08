Pashinyan: A “real brotherhood” is established in Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. There are “no privileged citizens in the Republic of Armenia now, including the Prime Minister”, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said in a speech in Agarak community of Aragatsotn marz on October 7.

“Many people ask what has changed in Armenia over the last five months. Those who sincerely want an answer will see that what has changed is the most important thing – the mood, the opinions, the general state, the confidence. We have to note that what matters the most to the people is their dignity and pride. What matters is that all citizens of Armenia have declared equality and stated that no one stands beneath or above anybody else.

There are no privileged citizens in the Republic of Armenia now, including the Prime Minister. We are all the citizens of Armenia and we all have the same rights and duties. There is real brotherhood in Armenia. We all view each other as members of the same family, same unity, same nation,” said Nikol Pashinyan.