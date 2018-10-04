RPA faction: We haven’t promised anything to Nikol Pashinyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. RPA faction has come up with a statement today.

The statement is presented below:



“Amendments and Additions to the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly in the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Armenia, adopted on October 2 of 2018, pursue only one goal, which is providing unimpeded operation of the Armenian National Assembly (NA), when artificially created obstacles hinder to do so.



The regulations are tailored in accordance with the Armenian Constitution and are aimed at providing the decent conduct of all NA sessions, including PM election.





