Pashinyan: Parliament groups won’t nominate candidates for Prime Minister

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Republican Party of Armenia, Tsarukyan alliance and ARF will not nominate candidates for Prime Minister, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the rally outside the National Assembly after three-hour talks with representatives of the groups held in the office of parliament speaker Ara Babloyan.

“I told them there is a political crisis in the country and we must solve it. The representatives of RPA, Tsarukyan and ARF said the crisis must be resolved in a way that makes Armenia come out the winner.

I told I am going to resign in the coming days and I expect the parliament not to irritate people: if the groups nominate a candidate, they have to understand that the people won’t be happy about that, to put it mildly,” said Pashinyan.

He revealed that parliamentary groups suggested signing a document indicating that Pashinyan would resign on a given day, after which the groups would not nominate a candidate for Prime Minister twice and the process would end with early parliamentary elections in December.

“Essentially, they understand the message of the people and respect your position. All three groups confirmed verbally they would not put forward a nominee either in the first or second round regardless of the memorandum,” said Nikol Pashinyan.

He emphasized it was possible he misunderstood something from the results of the talks and urged the groups to make statements on the following day to correct him.

Touching on the reason of the urgency of snap elections, Pashinyan said that “this situation demonstrates that Armenia is going through a political crisis that should have been resolved yesterday”.

Politics | 2018-10-02 17:35:51 Armenian PM: Snap parliamentary elections will be held in December

The rally and the talks came in the aftermath of National Assembly’s vote on the changes to the Rules of Procedure, which could derail the process of dissolution of the parliament and organization of early elections. After the changes were approved by 67 MPs, Pashinyan urged the citizens to gather for a protest at the National Assembly building.