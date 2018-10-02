Armenian PM: Snap parliamentary elections will be held in December

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that “following the latest developments Armenia will hold snap parliamentary elections in December this year”.

“Direct democracy is established in Armenia. If it turns out that as Armenian Prime Minister I am not the people’s representative, we won’t have elections, and if it turns out that I am the people’s representative, then we will definitely have elections,” Nikol Pashinyan said in a briefing at Armenian National Assembly.

Armenian Prime Minister emphasized that he will reveal the details soon.