Pashinyan: We need to work towards fulfilling the potential of CIS

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) still has potential to develop regional cooperation, which will require corresponding efforts from the member countries.

“It will help increase the competitiveness of national economies and the wellbeing of citizens, as well the development of humanitarian ties and human interaction,” Pashinyan said at the private session of the leaders of CIS member states in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.



According to the Prime Minister, cooperation in technological, innovative, cultural and humanitarian sectors is progressing within the CIS.



“Yerevan will host the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) in 2019, which is going to present an important platform for representatives of different countries to establish and consolidate business and science ties. We anticipate active participation of delegations from our CIS partners in the upcoming event,” Pashinyan said, adding that Armenia is interested in advancing humanitarian ties.