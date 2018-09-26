1249 views

Armenia negotiates assistance for snap elections with international donors


Photo: Mediamax

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the representatives of a group of donor countries and organizations have discussed the international community’s assistance for early parliamentary elections in Armenia.

The parties have talked about the mechanism and terms of organization of the elections, amendments to the Armenian Electoral Code, constitutional reforms, and technical assistance required for the elections.

Pashinyan: Snap parliamentary elections will be held “as soon as possible”


The representatives of donor states and agencies have reiterated their commitment to providing support for the snap elections and outlined the areas where their sides are going to make contribute respectively.

They have also congratulate Ararat Mirzoyan with “the free and democratic elections to Yerevan Council of Elders” held on September 23.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | September 25, 2018 15:42
Armenia negotiates assistance for snap elections with international donors

Politics | September 25, 2018 09:20
Pashinyan and Guterres discuss snap elections in Armenia

Foreign Policy | September 25, 2018 09:16
Armenian PM meets with President of Cyprus
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe