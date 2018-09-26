Armenia negotiates assistance for snap elections with international donors

Yerevan /Mediamax/. First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the representatives of a group of donor countries and organizations have discussed the international community’s assistance for early parliamentary elections in Armenia.
The parties have talked about the mechanism and terms of organization of the elections, amendments to the Armenian Electoral Code, constitutional reforms, and technical assistance required for the elections.
The representatives of donor states and agencies have reiterated their commitment to providing support for the snap elections and outlined the areas where their sides are going to make contribute respectively.
They have also congratulate Ararat Mirzoyan with “the free and democratic elections to Yerevan Council of Elders” held on September 23.
