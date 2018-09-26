Pashinyan and Guterres discuss snap elections in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. UN Secretary-General António Guterres hopes that Armenia will continue along the path of progress by implementing new reforms in different directions, he said at the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in UN headquarters on September 24.
Nikol Pashinyan highlighted Armenia’s involvement in UN activities through its various platforms and added that targeted UN assistance would help build Armenia’s development potential.
According to António Guterres, he is certain that the ongoing effective cooperation with Armenia will be further strengthened and deepened.
“The parties exchanged views on the proposed early parliamentary elections in Armenia and stressed the need for such fundamental reforms as would technically rule out the possibility of electoral frauds. In that context, Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the importance of continued technical assistance on the part of the United Nations,” Armenian government said in a press release.
Pashinyan and Guterres also touched on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement. The Armenian Prime Minister thanked the UN Secretary-General for full support of the efforts exerted by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.