579 views

OSCE PA President calls for broad consensus for electoral reforms in Armenia


George Tsereteli
George Tsereteli

Photo: wikimedia.org


Yerevan/Mediamax/. OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President George Tsereteli has welcomed Armenia’s ongoing efforts to implement electoral reforms, urging broad political consensus for any changes to the electoral system.

Tsereteli has also reiterated the OSCE and the Parliamentary Assembly’s commitment to supporting the continued democratic development of Armenia.

 

“Following a dramatic change of government earlier this year, the Armenian political system has been put to a new test. I’m pleased to see a willingness for political forces to work together constructively, and with planned reforms to electoral processes, broad consensus is doubly important,” said President Tsereteli.

 

“The responsibility for this process lies clearly in the hands of Armenia’s people and authorities, and the OSCE and the Parliamentary Assembly remain committed to supporting this process for the best possible outcome,” he added. 

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | September 13, 2018 16:25
Pashinyan: “Shant 2018” will perfect the work of public administration

Foreign Policy | September 13, 2018 16:09
UN to assist Armenia with democratic reforms

Army and Police | September 13, 2018 15:11
Armenia and Kansas Army National Guard celebrate 15 years of partnership
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe