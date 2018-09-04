Pashinyan and Putin to meet on September 8

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister’s Spokesman Arman Yeghoyan has said that the head of the government will pay a working visit to Russia on September 8.

“On the same day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The Prime Minister is going to meet representatives of the Armenian business people of Moscow as well,” said Yeghoyan.