Pashinyan and Putin to meet on September 8



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister’s Spokesman Arman Yeghoyan has said that the head of the government will pay a working visit to Russia on September 8.

“On the same day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The Prime Minister is going to meet representatives of the Armenian business people of Moscow as well,” said Yeghoyan.

