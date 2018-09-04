Pashinyan and Putin to meet on September 8

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister’s Spokesman Arman Yeghoyan has said that the head of the government will pay a working visit to Russia on September 8.
“On the same day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The Prime Minister is going to meet representatives of the Armenian business people of Moscow as well,” said Yeghoyan.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.