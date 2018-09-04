Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine recalled from Kiev

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Based on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s suggestion, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on recalling Ambassador of Armenia to Ukraine Andranik Manukyan from his position.
According to unofficial information, Tigran Seyranyan will be appointed as Armenia’s next Ambassador to Ukraine. Currently he is Armenia’s Ambassador to Czech Republic.
