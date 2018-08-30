Armenian NA Speaker meets with Armenian Ombudsman

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian National Assembly Speaker has met with Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan.
The initiator of the meeting was NA Speaker, who came up with a statement on internal political situation in Armenia.
Ara Babloyan informed the Armenian Ombudsman that at the meetings with Nikol Pashinyan and Armen Sarkissian, the sides attached importance to prioritizing the Armenian Constitution, agreeing that all steps for solving issues should be taken in accordance with democratic standards, political dialogue, negotiations and discussions.
Arman Tatoyan introduced his stance on the issues, raised by NA Speaker in his statement.
1. Every development and initiative in the country should be based on rule of law and human rights.
2. Freedom of speech is the main indicator of democratic development.
3. Complete observation of international experience and standards was initiated in case of possible formation of transitional justice. The observation will be summed up, taking into consideration concrete suggestions from the government.
4. Regarding the courts, it should be noted that state governance is realized, based on division and balance of legislative, executive and judicial wings of government.
5. Constant development of rights protection system should be provided, excluding giving up on achievements.
6. Every issue should be discussed and solved in peaceful atmosphere through dialogue.
