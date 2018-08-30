RPA doesn’t see necessity of constitutional amendments

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Leader of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction Vahram Baghdasaryan said today that RPA doesn’t observe necessity of constitutional amendments.

“The Armenian Constitution needs changes at this stage of political developments, but that depend on the nature of amendments. We have great opportunities now: certain changes can be made through National Assembly, and referendum in case of strict necessity. However, we don’t see that necessity at the moment, as National Assembly normally operates,” Vahram Baghdasaryan said in a briefing.

According to him, “PM Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation doesn’t have sense too.”

“He works and should have the opportunity to prove everything with his work. I don’t think that his resignation is an occasion for dissolution of the National Assembly. We will think about it when he feels that there are obstacles,” RPA Leader said, adding that they support the work of current government.

In a rally on August 17, Nikol Pashinyan said that they “will suggest amendments to the Constitution that will make it possible to hold snap elections not only when Prime Minister resigns, but also if the parliament decides to dissolve.”