Armenian Presidential garden to be open for children on September 1

Yerevan/Mediamax/. On the occasion of Knowledge Day and the start of the new academic year on September 1, Armenian Presidential Residence’s garden (47 Mashtots) will be open for children and their parents at 2p.m.-6p.m.

According to Armenian presidential press service, the open-air territory and the adjacent garden will be at their disposal.

With the support of UNICEF, Presidential Residence will host earlier in the morning pupils from orphanages, centers for children with special needs, as well as those from families with financial difficulties.