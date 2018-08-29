Armenian President and NA Speaker meet

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Armenian National Assembly Speaker Ara Babloyan met today.

According to NA statement, the initiator of the meeting was NA Speaker, who came up with a statement on internal political situation in Armenia.

Ara Babloyan informed the Armenian President about his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan earlier, within the frames of which the sides agreed that all steps for solving issues should be taken in accordance with democratic standards, political dialogue, negotiations and discussions.

Attaching importance to following the Armenian Constitution, President Sarkissian reiterated his stance on the dialogue and negotiations as the best solution for current issues. According to him, the agreements during the conversations should be respected by the sides and consistently implemented, followed by relevant actions, lessons learned and finally successes registered.