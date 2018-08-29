718 views

Armenian President and NA Speaker meet



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Armenian National Assembly Speaker Ara Babloyan met today.

Pashinyan’s speech contained dangerous messages, NA Speaker says

 

According to NA statement, the initiator of the meeting was NA Speaker, who came up with a statement on internal political situation in Armenia. 

 

Armenian PM and NA Speaker meet

 

Ara Babloyan informed the Armenian President about his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan earlier, within the frames of which the sides agreed that all steps for solving issues should be taken in accordance with democratic standards, political dialogue, negotiations and discussions. 

 

Dialogue should become our political culture, Armenian President says

 

Attaching importance to following the Armenian Constitution, President Sarkissian reiterated his stance on the dialogue and negotiations as the best solution for current issues. According to him, the agreements during the conversations should be respected by the sides and consistently implemented, followed by relevant actions, lessons learned and finally successes registered.

