RPA abstains from nominating Yerevan Mayor candidate

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said today that the party will not nominate a candidate for Yerevan Mayor in snap elections of Council of Elders on September 23.

“Our decision to abstain from nominating a candidate is based on several circumstances. First of all, Armenia is currently in post-revolutionary situation with Armenian National Assembly as the main platform to perform. However, there are still a number of more important internal and external challenges for Armenia than Elections to the Local Self-Government Bodies,” Eduard Sharmazanov said in a conversation with journalists.--0--