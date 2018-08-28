Dialogue should become our political culture, Armenian President says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian presidential press service has provided the estimation of Armen Sarkissian of current political situation in the country.

“The Armenian President expects all political forces to be guided by the principle of providing safety in the country, stability and smooth developments. The respect for interests of the state, its safety and human rights should be a priority for all of us,” Armenian President’s statement reads.

Armen Sarkissian welcomed the meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Armenian National Assembly Speaker Ara Babloyan, assessing the agreements positively.

Armenian President expressed hope that soon people will witness some positive outcomes.

“The Armenian President reiterates his stance on the dialogue and negotiations as the best solution for current issues. The agreements during the conversations should be respected by the sides and consistently implemented, followed by relevant actions, lessons learned and finally successes registered.

This must become the priority culture for our political relations,” the statement reads.