Armenian PM and NA Speaker meet

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and National Assembly Speaker Ara Babloyan have met today.

The initiator of the meeting was Ara Babloyan with his statement on internal political situation in Armenia.

“Among the issues discussed at the meeting the two officials particularly highlighted the following:

- Regardless of political viewpoints, every citizen of the Republic of Armenia has the freedom of speech and opposite opinion.

- The independence of courts is the most important guarantee of justice in the country, thus the division and balance mechanisms of legislative, executive and judicial wings should never be jeopardized.

- Armenia’s judicial systems with its toolset is still powerful enough to provide justice. However, if political discussions show the necessity to move to “transitional justice”, then it should be implemented in accordance with the Armenian Constitution and relevant changes in the legislative field, without obstructing justice at the same time.

- According to the Armenian government’s program, approved by the National Assembly in 07.06.2018, “snap parliamentary elections should be held no later than within a year.” Referendum can become the most democratic tool for holding snap elections in accordance with constitutional changes, since the Constitution with current changes was adopted through referendum. Nonetheless, any decision on the matter must be made, based on broad political discussions. Similar opportunities still exist in both parliamentary and public frameworks,” Armenian NA statement reads.