Angela Merkel: We would like to activate ties with Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said today in Yerevan that Germany wishes to develop more active relations with Armenia.

“We have developed great relations, but we still can expand them. I am currently accompanied by the economic delegation. We would like to cooperate in sectors of digitization, science and education. We can strengthen the collaboration between scientific structures of our countries,” German Chancellor said in a joint news conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.



