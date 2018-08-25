Angela Merkel: We would like to activate ties with Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said today in Yerevan that Germany wishes to develop more active relations with Armenia.
“We have developed great relations, but we still can expand them. I am currently accompanied by the economic delegation. We would like to cooperate in sectors of digitization, science and education. We can strengthen the collaboration between scientific structures of our countries,” German Chancellor said in a joint news conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Touching upon Armenia-EU agreement, Angela Merkel remarked that Germany will do everything possible to support its implementation.
“We are happy for Armenia’s success in singing Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with Armenia (CEPA). Germany will certainly contribute to its implementation,” she said.
Discussing visa liberalisation between Armenia and the European Union, Chancellor Merkel said:
“Georgian and Ukrainian citizens don’t need visa to enter the European Union, and we will do everything possible to reach visa liberalisation with Armenia as well.”
Speaking about the settlement of NK issue, German Chancellor noted that conflicts should only be solved through negotiations.
“We should put efforts to settle this conflict as soon as possible,” Angela Merkel said.
Nikol Pashinyan said that precise agenda on bilateral cooperation in many areas will be formed following Chancellor’s visit to Armenia.
