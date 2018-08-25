Armenian President: Chancellor’s visit will open up new horizons

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian expressed confidence that German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s historic visit to Armenia will open up new horizons in the development of Armenian-German relations.

“I would like to remark with satisfaction the fact that the relations between Armenia and Germany are based on mutual understanding and deep respect. Germany is a very important partner for Armenia, but our relations have the potential to expand even further in many areas. And, certainly, I couldn’t but express my gratitude for Germany’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the political support that Germany shows us in relations with the European Union. We prioritize Armenia-EU relations,” President Sarkissian said, receiving German Chancellor.



Summeritizing the 26 years of cooperation with Armenia, Angela Merkel noted that the countries have developed positive relations.



“I agree with you in the sense that our relations have the potential for development, which we should use in sectors of politics, economy, science and research, as well as technologies. We would like to have our contribution in implementation of the reforms, announced by Armenia. We followed the changes and processes, taking place at your country this spring, and we are ready to continue our cooperation on this difficult yet very important path,” Angela Merkel stated.



