Angela Merkel arrives in Yerevan


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Yerevan/Mediamax/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid an official visit to Armenia today.

According to press service of the Armenian government, this is German Chancellor’s first visit to Armenia since the country’s independence. 

 

Merkel and Armenia

 

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Angela Merkel at Zvartnots International Airport. 

 

The reception ceremony was followed by Angela Merkel’s visit to Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex, where she paid tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide. 

 

Armenian-German high-level negotiations will be held today, led by Nikol Pashinyan and Angela Merkel.

