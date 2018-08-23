Zvartnots: Robert Kocharyan has no share participation in company

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenia International Company has come up with a statement today, denying the information by some Armenian newsmakers, according to which Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan has a share participation at Zvartnots international airport.

“Armenian International Company CJSC would like to state clearly that it is an open and transparent company which has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the Armenian economy that supported Armenia’s sustainable development over the last two decades.

Mr. Robert Kocharyan does not have and has never had a share participation in the company. Armenian International Company would welcome an in-depth audit in its books and records to confirm this fact,” the statement reads.