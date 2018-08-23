837 views

Zvartnots: Robert Kocharyan has no share participation in company


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenia International Company has come up with a statement today, denying the information by some Armenian newsmakers, according to which Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan has a share participation at Zvartnots international airport.

“Armenian International Company CJSC would like to state clearly that it is an open and transparent company which has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the Armenian economy that supported Armenia’s sustainable development over the last two decades. 

 

Mr. Robert Kocharyan does not have and has never had a share participation in the company. Armenian International Company would welcome an in-depth audit in its books and records to confirm this fact,” the statement reads.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | August 23, 2018 17:29
Artsakh MFA: Entry ban against Albert Weiler is unacceptable

Army and Police | August 23, 2018 16:21
U.S. and Great Britain Armed Forces representatives in Armenia

Army and Police | August 23, 2018 13:53
Armenian Police forces to carry out combat duty
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe