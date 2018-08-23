I will meet Ara Babloyan, Armenian PM says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today that he will meet with Armenian National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ara Babloyan.

“Yes, I will meet with Ara Babloyan, why not? I will definitely meet with him so that no one has unnecessary fears about our politics. It is very important for us that all our citizens including Armenian MPs perceive our political content in a right way,” Nikol Pashinyan said in a conversation with journalists.

Ara Babloyan came up with a statement yesterday, in which he expressed his deep concern over current situation in Armenia:

“The social and political lives in the country, constitutional relations between state structures, as well as public solidarity are currently jeopardized. I can see dangerous tendency of deepening intolerance and division between opposed groups within the society: pro-revolutionists and anti-revolutionists,” Armenian NA Speaker said.

He noted that to discuss the issue he plans meetings with Armenian President, Prime Minister, Ombudsman, as well as representatives of Armenia’s Supreme Judicial Council and international diplomatic missions.