Armenia’s First Deputy PM meets donors to discuss elections

Yerevan /Mediamax/. First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has met with representatives of international organizations and donor states to discuss the assistance from international community for snap parliamentary elections in Armenia.
“The parties also talked about the amendments to the Electoral Code of Armenia, the date of snap parliamentary elections, as well as purchase of relevant equipment and technical assistance,” said the government’s press service.
