Robert Kocharyan arrested for 2 months

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers will appeal the decision to arrest Armenia’s second President.
Lawyer Ruben Sahakyan stated this after the decision was announced.
He informed that former President reacted calmly to the court’s decision to arrest him.
Judge Vache Margaryan approved the mediation to arrest Robert Kocharyan, brought by preliminary investigation body. The the decision was made late on July 27 following a 7-hour session.
Armenia’s second President has been arrested for 2 months.
On 26 July 2018 the Special Investigation Service of Armenia charged former President Robert Kocharyan with “overthrowing the constitutional order by a preliminary agreement with other persons”. The accusation is related to the events of March 1-2 2008.
In an interview to Yerkir Media TV on July 26, Robert Kocharyan denied the Armenian Special Investigation Service’s charges against himself and qualified them as “legal surrealism”.
“It was Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s supporters who tried to overthrow the constitutional order when they called for dissolution of the state system. What constitutional order did we attempt to overthrow? Only a person with sick imagination can assume it is possible,” Robert Kocharyan said.
The second President of Armenia also claimed that current Armenian authorities are persecuting him to prevent his participation in snap elections.
