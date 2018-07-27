Heritage comments on charge against Kocharyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Heritage party has come up with a statement today, commenting on the charge brought against Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan.
The statement reads:
“The case against Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan shows that the people’s will is an inalienable value and any violation will sooner or later be punished by the law.
Heritage party calls on New Armenia’s law enforcement agencies to provide the continuity of the mentioned process and strengthen legal grounds in the country by opening yet another shameful page of the Armenian history: presidential election of 2013, within the frames of which Serzh Sargsyan’s administration evidently organized electoral bribery and changed the results of the election to extent his tenure for another 5 years.
Heritage is committed to helping Armenia’s law enforcement system to comprehensively investigate the electoral fraud and reveal the truth.
Certainly, the constitutional right of all citizens, including the accused officials should remain a priority.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.