Armenian Republican Party comments on charges against Kocharyan


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Executive Board of the Republican Party of Armenia has issued today a statement regarding the charges brought against the second Armenian president Robert Kocharyan.

The statement reads:

“The Republican Party of Armenia expresses deep concern over the criminal charges and the court motion for arrest against the second Armenian president Robert Kocharyan.

The charges leave an impression of political persecution and make no sense from the legal point of view.

We consider this situation a threat to the democratic development of Armenia and a blow to the building of full-fledged constitutional state. The politically motivated criminal case and the charges jeopardize the constitutionalism in Armenia.

We consider bringing fabricated, false charges that are contrary to law against the former Commander-in-Chief, who demonstrated indisputable strength and played a key role in the victory of Artsakh Liberation Movement, to be an attempt to silence critics of possible developments in Karabakh conflict settlement, which will be drastically different from the approach Armenia maintained through years.”

