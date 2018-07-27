1218 views

Armenia brings charges against CSTO Secretary General


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Armenian Special Investigation Service has brought charges against Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), former Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Yuri Khachaturov regarding the events that took place in Yerevan on March 1-2, 2008.

Khachaturov is accused of “overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia by preliminary agreement with other persons”.

The same charges were brought against former Armenian president Robert Kocharyan on July 26.

The same as in Kocharyan’s case, the Special Investigation Service filed a court motion to arrest Yuri Khachaturov.

