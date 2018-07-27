ARF comments on charge against Kocharyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Supreme Body of ARF “Dashnaktsutyun” has come up with a statement today on the charge, brought against Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan.
The statement reads:
“Taking into consideration the recent developments in Armenia, we welcome the steps towards establishment of rule of law, equality before the law and elimination of the environment of impunity.
It is also essential that all processes take place on legal basis in accordance with the law without giving grounds for political speculation.
We are convinced that the authorities will take the responsibility of uniting people and no investigation will jeopardize that solidarity.
In this context, we also observe the precise, impartial and comprehensive investigation of tragic events that took place on March 1 of 2008, as well as during formation of independent state.
Thus the charge of overthrow of constitutional order on March 1 brought against Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and other authorities at the period is very concerning and can be interpreted as political persecution.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.