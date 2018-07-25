Armenian President holds meeting with representatives of national minorities

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has held a meeting today with members of the Armenian Council of Nationalities, who represent 11 national minority communities of Armenia.

The presidential press service said that the parties discussed a number of issues relevant for the national minorities of the republic.

President Sarkissian expressed readiness to cooperate with the council regardless of its future status and noted that any country is only richer for having national minorities.

“You can be proud of both Armenian citizenship and your nationality,” said Armen Sarkissian.

Additionally, the President recommended the council members to develop and submit concrete suggestions for issues they find relevant for their communities.