Armenian PM says remarks of “certain EU officials” surprised him in Brussels

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan finds it surprising that "certain EU officials have not noticed the ongoing changes in Armenia”, he said at the press conference today when asked about his statements after the visit to Brussels and the subsequent response of EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski.

Pashinyan has recalled that he underlined that “democracy is not a foreign policy vector for Armenia, but a principle and a belief” at every meeting with EU officials in Brussels.

The Armenian Prime Minister has added he was puzzled to hear certain European partners say they were expecting changes in Armenia.

“It is surprising that certain officials of the European Union have not noticed the ongoing changes in Armenia,” stressed Pashinyan.

According to the Prime Minister, he told EU officials that his government managed to do more for the fight against corruption and independence of judiciary than the previous government did within the EU programs worth millions tens of dollars. “As a matter of fact, we achieved these results without spending a single extra penny,” noted Nikol Pashinyan.