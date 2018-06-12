1061 views

Armenian National Security Service sees changes in personnel


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Several personnel changes have taken place in the Armenian National Security Service. President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree relieving Hrachya Harutyunyan of his duties as Head of the State Guard Service and appointed Grigori Hayrapetov to that position by another decree.

Two other presidential decrees have seen Armen Abrahamyan dismissed as Commander of the Border Guards Troops and replaced by Vaghinak Sargsyan.

