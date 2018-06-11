MEP Frank Engel promises to keep working with Armenian partners

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Member of the European Parliament Frank Engel has met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and reaffirmed he will continue active cooperation with Armenian partners in various areas, including the Karabakh issue.

Nikol Pashinyan noted his appreciation for Frank Engel’s pro-Armenian actions and thanked the MP for objectively presenting the righteous struggle of Artsakh people on international platforms.