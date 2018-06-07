Tashir Group: Samvel Karapetyan has no political ambitions in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Tashir Group of Companies press service has denied the claims that the group’s president Samvel Karapetyan intends to found a political party in Armenia.
“The rumors that Tashir Group President Samvel Karapetyan is creating a political party in Armenia, which the press keeps discussing, contradict the reality and have no grounds whatsoever. Mr Karapetyan has no political ambitions in Armenia. He continues to deal with his business and realize a range of charitable projects in culture, education, sport and other sectors,” said the press service.
