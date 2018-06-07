Armenian PM suggest holding snap elections within a year

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that the new government suggests holding snap parliamentary elections within a year.

“To be honest, the best option for our political team would be holding snap elections right now, as the excitement of the Velvet revolution that we organized and led is at the peak and there is no doubt that our team would win the absolute majority of votes if the elections were held today.



However, this course of action would mean that the authorities in Armenia have changed and the content of power has not. It would mean that the authorities are motivated only by the craving to hold on to power, while the people do not have the real opportunity to elect the authorities by voting because in current circumstances, the post-revolution euphoria clouds their judgment,” said Pashinyan.



According to him, if the snap elections are organized within a year, it will “not only give time to substantially improve the electoral system, but also enable political forces to recover from being under time pressure and prepare for the elections”.



“Moreover, this option will allow the citizens to make an informed decision based on the results of the work done by current government and the ruling group,” noted the Armenian Prime Minister.



Pashinyan has emphasized that the Electoral Code will be subjected to significant changes and a working group will be formed to guarantee transparency of elections. The group is to include all factions of the National Assembly, extra-parliamentary forces, and representatives of the civil society.