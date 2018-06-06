Head of Armenia’s Special Investigation Service resigns

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Head of Special Investigation Service of Armenia Vahram Shahinyan has stated that he finds it "no longer advisable to continue serving the country in this position due to current circumstances”.

“I am happy to be able to say now sincerely, as I have done on many different occasions, that few law enforcement agencies in Armenia can boast the level of the fight against corruption in recent years that the Special Investigation Service has achieved,” reads Shahinyan’s statement.



He has highlighted that he “tried to do everything possible to ensure that the investigation service employs dedicated, competent and honest investigators who can deliver good work”.



Vahram Shaninyan has served as Head of Special Investigation Service since 2013.